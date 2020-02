Several school districts closing due to weather

(WVNS) — 2/6/20 10:50 a.m. UPDATE: Recent rainfall is forcing counties across the 59 News viewing area to close schools.

The following counties announced they are closed and/or dismissing early on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020:

McDowell County Schools — closed

Mercer County Schools — dismissing early Thursday starting at 11 a.m. (all extra-curricular activities cancelled)

Monroe County Schools — dismissing early Thursday at 12 p.m.

Raleigh County Schools — dismissing three hours early Thursday

Summers County Schools — dismissing early Thursday, closed Friday (marked as Reimagine Day)

Tazewell County Schools — closed

Wyoming County Schools — dismissing high schools 11 a.m. Thursday, elementary/middle schools 12 p.m. Thursday

Summers County Schools explained they are closing Friday to clean and disinfect the schools due to the flu outbreak.

Parents with any questions are asked to contact their kid’s school.