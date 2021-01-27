State troopers, Raleigh County deputies investigating shooting with injuries in Bradley

BRADLEY, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement from two agencies are investigating a shooting in Raleigh County.

Dispatchers said the call for ‘shots fired’ came in at 9:28 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. They said it happened near 5th Street in Bradley. Dispatchers confirmed there were injuries, but did not disclose how many were hurt and the severity of those injuries.

West Virginia State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are both investigating. It is unknown if there is a suspect at this time.

