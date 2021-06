RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — Crews in Greenbrier County are attending a structure fire.

Greenbrier County dispatchers reported the call came in at 4:57 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021. It is in the area of 11th Street in Rupert. There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire at this time.

Dispatchers confirmed U.S. 60 is shut down in that area due to fire trucks blocking the road. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route until further notice.