Summers County Board of Ed elects RESA4’s David Warvel as new superintendent

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County Board of Education members are looking to a new face to lead the administration.

In a virtual meeting on May 22, 2020, the board elected David A. Warvel as the county’s next school superintendent with a 5-0 vote. Warvel recently served as a part-time executive director for Summersville-based Regional Educational Service Agencies, also known as RESA4.

Warvel’s contract, which begins July 1, will be further drafted by Summers County Board of Education President Stan Duncan and the West Virginia School Board Association.

The hiring comes after board members voted unanimously to start searching for a new superintendent on April 1, replacing Kimberly Rodes. It also comes on the heels of a Special Circumstance Review by the West Virginia Department of Education into Summers County Schools over financial indicators and purchasing compliance, grading policy and practices, and county board member effectiveness.