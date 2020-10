HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A southeastern West Virginia county reports its first COVID-19 related death.

The Summers County Health Department confirmed the news on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, but did not release other information. They asked the public to keep the victim’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

As of Tuesday morning, Summers County had five new cases of COVID-19 within the last seven days.

