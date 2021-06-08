Dwayne Richardson shooting suspect waives extradition hearing in North Carolina

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A suspect allegedly involved in the deadly shooting of a Woodrow Wilson High School student-athlete waived his extradition hearing.

Investigators with the Beckley Police Department confirmed Michael Webb waived the hearing in North Carolina on Friday, June 4, 2021. As of June 8, he will be extradited back to West Virginia in as little as one week.

Webb was arrested in Onslow County, North Carolina on May 11 after a warrant was issued the week before. He and Rashad Brown were charged with accessory after the fact to voluntary manslaughter. They’re both accused of misleading police and giving them false information regarding the deadly May 2 shooting of Dwayne Richardson. Brown turned himself into police on May 17.

Jeriamyah Fortner, who was accused of pulling the trigger on Richardson, was arrested on May 5. He is facing wanton endangerment and voluntary manslaughter charges.