Tazewell County man facing child porn charges

POUNDING MILL, VA (WVNS) — A Tazewell County man is facing a child pornography charge after a graphic video of an underage girl was reportedly found on his phone.

Tazewell County deputies said Jason Bard, 39, of Pounding Mill met the victim through a dating app. She was under the age of 18. Investigators said Bard has permission from the girl’s family to take care of her.

Court documents stated Bard had sex with the girl between Aug. 15 and Sept. 5, 2020. When deputies searched Mr. Bard’s phone, they found an explicit video of the girl.

Bard is charged with Indecent Liberties and Producing Child Pornography. He is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Tazewell, Virginia