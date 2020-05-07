Tazewell County Public Schools offers outdoor WiFi at select schools

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Families of Tazewell County students without internet access at home can head out to their local schools.
Tazewell County Public Schools is installing outside WiFi access at some of their schools, aiming to help students and families in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TCPS’ Director of Technology, Cynthia Beavers, said this will allow families to access daily lessons on Facebook and online learning packets.
“In response to the pandemic, we realized that not everyone has internet access in their homes,” Beavers said. “While we cannot provide access to individual homes we can do the next best thing and provide extended access at our schools. The added benefit is that this will provide a service to our communities long after the pandemic.”
The following locations currently have public WiFi available in Tazewell County Public Schools:
- Tazewell Middle School
- 367 Hope Street
Tazewell, VA 24651
- Location: Front Parking Lot
- WiFi: TCPS_Guest
- 367 Hope Street
- Tazewell High School
- 167 Cosby Lane
Tazewell, VA 24651
- Location: Back parking lot
- WiFi: TCPS_Guest
- 167 Cosby Lane
- Tazewell County Career and Technical Center / Student Center
- 260 Advantage Drive
Tazewell, VA 24651
- Location: Main parking lot in front of Student Center
- WiFi: TCPS_Guest
- 260 Advantage Drive
- Richlands High School
- 138 Tornado Alley
Richlands, VA 24641
- Location: Front parking lot
- WiFi: TCPS_Guest
- 138 Tornado Alley
- Graham High School
- 210 Valleydale Street
Bluefield, VA 24605
- Location: Back student parking lot
- WiFi: TCPS_Guest
- 210 Valleydale Street
The WiFi hotspots do not require a password.