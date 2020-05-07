Tazewell County Public Schools offers outdoor WiFi at select schools

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Families of Tazewell County students without internet access at home can head out to their local schools.

Tazewell County Public Schools is installing outside WiFi access at some of their schools, aiming to help students and families in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TCPS’ Director of Technology, Cynthia Beavers, said this will allow families to access daily lessons on Facebook and online learning packets.

“In response to the pandemic, we realized that not everyone has internet access in their homes,” Beavers said. “While we cannot provide access to individual homes we can do the next best thing and provide extended access at our schools. The added benefit is that this will provide a service to our communities long after the pandemic.”

The following locations currently have public WiFi available in Tazewell County Public Schools:

  • Tazewell Middle School
    • 367 Hope Street
      Tazewell, VA 24651
    • Location: Front Parking Lot
    • WiFi: TCPS_Guest
  • Tazewell High School
    • 167 Cosby Lane
      Tazewell, VA 24651
    • Location: Back parking lot
    • WiFi: TCPS_Guest
  • Tazewell County Career and Technical Center / Student Center
    • 260 Advantage Drive
      Tazewell, VA 24651
    • Location: Main parking lot in front of Student Center
    • WiFi: TCPS_Guest
  • Richlands High School
    • 138 Tornado Alley
      Richlands, VA 24641
    • Location: Front parking lot
    • WiFi: TCPS_Guest
  • Graham High School
    • 210 Valleydale Street
      Bluefield, VA 24605
    • Location: Back student parking lot
    • WiFi: TCPS_Guest

The WiFi hotspots do not require a password.

