Tazewell County to offer free drive-through flu shot clinic at county fairgrounds

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Those in Tazewell County looking to get their flu shot will have a chance on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Tazewell County administrators are partnering with the Cumberland Plateau Health District to offer a drive-through flu shot clinic. It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds.

Nearly 300 vaccines will be available on a first come, first serve basis to those 3 years or older. The clinic is free to the public.

Tazewell County administrators said symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar, making it hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone. Residents are encouraged to get shots early, as the vaccine may take up to two weeks for the body to mount an immune response and generate the protective antibodies.

Eleanor Cantrell, M.D., who serves as director of the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts, said getting your flu shot is crucial now more than ever.

“According to the CDC, COVID-19 will likely continue into the fall and winter and may overlap with the flu season,” Cantrell said. “With the possibility of both viruses occurring in our communities at the same time, it is vital that everyone age 6 months and older get their yearly flu shot.”

For questions and further information on Monday’s clinic, you can contact the Tazewell County Health Department at (276) 988-5585.