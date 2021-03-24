Town of Marlinton under boil water advisory due to broken valve

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — A broken water valve is to blame for a boil water advisory in the town of Marlinton.

Pocahontas County Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) stated the advisory is for all customers in town limits until further notice.

Mayor Sam Felton explained the water issue happened on 10th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue. While changing out a meter at Diane Apartments on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, a water valve broke open as crews were in the process of shutting it off.

Anyone with questions is urged to call the Marlinton town office at (304) 799-4315.