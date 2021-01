RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County town is looking to fill multiple vacancies in its government. According to the town clerk, applications are being accepted in Rainelle for the following positions:

Mayor

Town council (4 vacancies)

Town recorder

Police chief

Applications for all positions can be picked up at town hall on Kanawha Avenue. They must be turned in by Jan. 30, 2021. Candidates for police chief must be certified.

The election for all of these positions is set for June 1.