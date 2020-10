RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County city joined Bluefield and local counties in announcing their trick-or-treat times ahead of Halloween 2020.

The city of Ronceverte announced trick-or-treaters will be able to get their sweets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. October 31.

Administrators urged participants to follow COVID-19 guidelines set by the governor’s office and only go to homes of family, friends, and people they know with their porch lights on.