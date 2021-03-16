Tractor trailer rollover shuts down Fayette County road

PAGE, WV (WVNS) — A rollover accident involving a semi shut down a state route in Fayette County.

Dispatchers received the call at around 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021. It happened on West Virginia Route 61, also known as Deepwater Mountain Road, near North Page Hill in the Page area. The tractor trailer is the lone vehicle involved. Dispatchers received no word on any injuries.

The scene is still active and the road is completely shut down as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene with Loup Creek Volunteer firefighters and West Virginia Department of Transportation personnel.