Traffic stop, home search leads to Fayetteville man facing drug charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A traffic stop led to a home search and a Fayetteville man facing drug charges.

Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle in Fayetteville early Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. They said an undisclosed amount of narcotics were found. Investigators later searched a Fayetteville home, where a “larger quantity” of heroin, scales, and packaging materials were reportedly discovered.

Bryant Carr, 41 of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics-Heroin. He is now in jail.

