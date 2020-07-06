Traffic stop in Fayette County leads to Oak Hill woman arrested on drug charges

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A traffic stop in Fayette County leads to a woman facing drug charges.

In the early morning hours of July 6, 2020, a deputy on patrol in the Oak Hill area pulled over a vehicle after it reportedly drove toward him in his lane.

The driver, identified as Bonita Hobbs, 48, of Oak Hill, did not have a drivers license due to a previous DUI. Upon searching the vehicle, the deputy found heroin, baggies and scales consistent with narcotic sales.

Hobbs was arrested on Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Driving While License Revoked due to DUI charges. She is now in jail.