Traffic stop in Fayette County leads to Randolph County pair arrested on drug charges

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A Randolph County pair is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Fayette County.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 19 in Oak Hill early Monday morning, August 11, 2020. After a K-9 officer made a positive indication, deputies searched the vehicle and found methamphetamines, scales, packaging supplies and a handgun.

Krysten Spencer, 25, and Michael Smith, 40, both of Elkins, are each facing charges of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Smith is also facing a charge of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, due to a prior robbery conviction in Kanawha County.