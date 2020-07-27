Traffic stop in McDowell County leads to two arrested on drug charges

PREMIER, WV (WVNS) — Two men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop and search in McDowell County.

Deputies pulled over a vehcile on U.S. 52 in Premier at 1:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020. During the traffic stop, they searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of Methamphetamine and heroin.

Jerry Jerome McKneely, 31, of Omar, and Anthony Rauch, 42, of Mingo County, were arrested and each charged with Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II-controlled substance, Felony Conspiracy, and Driving Suspended.

Both were arraigned before Magistrate Steve Cox. McKneely’s bond was set at $56,000, with Rauch’s at $56,000. The two are in jail.

