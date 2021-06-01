Traffic stop leads to Rainelle man arrested on drug, gun charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man is facing drug and gun charges after a traffic stop in Fayetteville.

Fayette County deputies pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 19 on the weekend of Friday, May 28, 2021. After a Sheriff’s K-9 made a positive identification, investigators searched the vehicle and discovered a loaded gun and small amount of methamphetamines inside. They also found 107 Klonopin (Clonazepam) pills on the driver, identified as Terry Patterson. Deputies said he was also a convicted felon.

Patterson was arrested on charges of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms. He is now in jail with his bail set at $25,000.