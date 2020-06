ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — Two are arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Fayette County

Deputies pulled over a vehicle in the Anstead area on June 7, 2020. A Sheriff’s K-9 later discovered inside methamphetamines, marijuana, 3 firearms, baggies for packaging, scales and nearly $2,000 in cash.

Joshua Hanshew and Susan Fields, both from Ansted, were arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy.

They are now in jail.