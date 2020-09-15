Two accidents, one involving ambulance, shut down Airport Road

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Two accidents in Raleigh County within an hour of each other led to a road closure and at least one person taken to a hospital.

The first accident happened at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 on Airport Road in Beaver. Dispatchers confirmed two vehicles were involved in the wreck, but did not know if there were any injuries. West Virginia State troopers and Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene with Beaver Volunteer firefighters and medical personnel from Jan-Care Ambulance.

33 minutes later, dispatchers received a call of another accident on the same road involving an ambulance. At least one person was taken to a local hospital.

Airport Road is currently shut down at this time.

