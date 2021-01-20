Two-car accident, high winds cut power to hundreds of Beckley homes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Appalachian Electric Power crews are busy restoring electricity to hundreds of Beckley homes after an accident and high winds knocked out power poles.

Raleigh County dispatchers said a call came in 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 for an accident in the 300 block of North Kanawha Street. They said two vehicles collided, with one of them striking a power pole in the area. The other vehicle left the scene. No injuries were reported, but Beckley Police is investigating.

Dispatchers also said high winds knocked down a power pole at the intersection of Clyde Street and Williams Street in Beckley early Wednesday morning.

According to AEP, more than 700 customers throughout the Beckley area are in the dark as of 8 a.m. Crews are at both scenes, working to restore power. AEP’s outage map said those affected will have their power back by about 3 p.m. Wednesday.