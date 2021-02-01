Two Charleston men arrested after Fayette County deputies reportedly found heroin, meth in vehicle

FALLS VIEW, WV (WVNS) — Two Charleston men are facing multiple charges after Fayette County deputies reportedly found drugs and a gun in their vehicle.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle in the Falls View area during the weekend of Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. After searching inside, they reportedly found a gun and large amounts of heroin and meth.

Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

Scotty King, and James Gravely, who are both from Charleston, were arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. They are both in jail.