Two FCI McDowell inmates admit to having handcrafted weapons, sentences to be extended

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Two federal inmates are facing extended prison sentences, after U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said they admitted to having handcrafted weapons on them.

Stuart said Corey Fair, 27, and Rashun Evans, 23, who are inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) at McDowell, confessed to having what is commonly known as a “shank.”

“Bureau of Prisons staff members do an excellent job of finding and confiscating shanks, ultimately thwarting potential violence among inmates,” Stuart said. “These cases will be prosecuted and offenders will find themselves with longer prison sentences.”

According to Stuart, Fair admitted to having a shank on Jan. 26, 2020. It was found in Fair’s pocket by a prison staff member during a random search. The weapon was a 5.5-inch piece of metal sharpened on one end.

Stuart said Evans confessed on he had a shank on Feb. 5, 2020 while at FCI McDowell. According to investigators, a prison staff member found it hidden underneath a phone in the common area after they said Evans placed it there. The shank was seven inches long.

Both Fair and Evans said the shanks were intended to be used as a weapon.

They face up to five years in prison on top of their original sentences. There will be a hearing scheduled for April 29.