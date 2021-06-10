Two shoplifting suspects wanted by Tazewell County deputies

CLAYPOOL HILL, WV (WVNS) — Two people are wanted by Tazewell County deputies for allegedly shoplifting at the Claypool Hill Wal-Mart.

Investigators are looking for the two pictured above, who they said may also have stolen from other area Wal-Mart’s. The Claypool Hill shoplifting incident happened on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Deputies said the two left in a small white car, pictured below.

If you have any information, contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-988-0802 or on their Facebook page.