Two shoplifting suspects wanted by Tazewell County deputies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYPOOL HILL, WV (WVNS) — Two people are wanted by Tazewell County deputies for allegedly shoplifting at the Claypool Hill Wal-Mart.

Facebook: Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators are looking for the two pictured above, who they said may also have stolen from other area Wal-Mart’s. The Claypool Hill shoplifting incident happened on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Deputies said the two left in a small white car, pictured below.

Facebook: Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information, contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-988-0802 or on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News