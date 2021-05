BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An accident shut down a lane of one of Beckley’s busiest roads.

Raleigh County dispatchers said a call for an auto accident came in at 2:09 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021. It happened at the intersection of Robert C. Byrd Drive and Oakwood Avenue. Two vehicles were involved.

Dispatchers reported no injuries, but the right southbound lane on Robert C. Byrd Drive is closed. Beckley Police are on scene.