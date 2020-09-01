United Way of Southern WV starts new campaign year with socially distant kickoff event

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A local nonprofit is starting another rendition of its annual campaign, except with a couple of changes.

The United Way of Southern West Virginia had its annual campaign kickoff Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Weathered Ground Brewery, where more than 50 donors socially distanced with the business’s outdoor space.

Executive Director Megan Legursky is looking to have a complete cooperative effort from everyone to help anyone.

“We live here together. We need to give here together. We need to lead together,” Legursky said. “We need that commitment from our society right now more than ever.”

For those who were unable to attend the kickoff, monetary donations and volunteering are still needed from the United Way. You can visit their website here to find out how you can volunteer, and/or click here to donate to their cause.

The nonprofit’s next event, their Safe and Swinging Golf Social, is set for September 25 at Woodhaven Golf Course. Spots, especially foursomes, are still available. You can register here.