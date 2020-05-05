United Way of SWV locally participates in ‘Giving Tuesday Now’ day of giving

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A network of nonprofits around the world are calling for help, including some branches here in our community.

Giving Tuesday Now, a global day of giving, is an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Locally, the United Way of Southern West Virginia is participating by accepting food donations on the front porch at their Beckley office, and monetary donations on their website to lend a helping hand to those going through tough times. Weathered Ground Brewery Co-Founder, Aryn Fonda, answered the call, wanting to keep her family’s donation local.

“We know that every dollar that we’re giving to this organization is staying and helping this community… and the surrounding counties,” Fonda said. “So for us, it’s a no-brainer.”

If you want to participate in Giving Tuesday Now, the link to the United Way of Southern West Virginia can be found here. Anyone who donates through the Paypal link on their website will enter to win gift cards to Mexican restaurants in the area, to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.