BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An accident on one of West Virginia’s busiest highways forced one lane to close Tuesday morning.

511 Southern WV tweeted a crash closed one of two northbound lanes on I-77 North at mile marker 42, which is the Robert C. Byrd Drive / Mabscott exit. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

The lane closure is in effect as of 8:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are urged to take caution when passing through the area.