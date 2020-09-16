Virginia man arrested after Hinton Police discover heroin inside stolen vehicle

MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) -- An accident involving a tractor trailer shut down an exit along one of the busiest roads in the greater Beckley area.

Raleigh County dispatchers told us a call came in at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 for a single vehicle accident at the northbound Robert C. Byrd Drive exit towards Mabscott. They confirmed the vehicle involved is a tractor trailer with a flatbed.