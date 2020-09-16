Virginia man arrested after Hinton Police discover heroin inside stolen vehicle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A Roanoke, Virginia man is facing drug and stolen property charges after police recovered a stolen vehicle and found drugs inside it.

Hinton Police arrested 30-year-old Ryan M. Berry on Friday, September 11, 2020. Officers found a stolen vehicle and discovered several packages of heroin inside, totaling 2.59 grams.

The drugs found inside the vehicle. (Facebook: Hinton Police Department)

Berry is charged with Possession/Bringing Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, and Obstructing. He is in Southern Regional Jail on bonds totaling $20,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News