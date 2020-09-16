Virginia man arrested after Hinton Police discover heroin inside stolen vehicle

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A Roanoke, Virginia man is facing drug and stolen property charges after police recovered a stolen vehicle and found drugs inside it.
Hinton Police arrested 30-year-old Ryan M. Berry on Friday, September 11, 2020. Officers found a stolen vehicle and discovered several packages of heroin inside, totaling 2.59 grams.
Berry is charged with Possession/Bringing Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, and Obstructing. He is in Southern Regional Jail on bonds totaling $20,000.