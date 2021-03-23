West Virginia officials considering application for new surface mine in Raleigh County

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials are considering a permit application for a new surface mine in Raleigh County.

Republic Energy LLC has proposed a metallurgical surface mine three miles south of Clear Creek where it would mine 11.2 million tons of coal over eight years. The company is a subsidiary of Tennessee-based Alpha Metallurgical Resources.

The state Department of Environmental Protection Division of Mining and Reclamation discussed details and heard comments during a virtual permit hearing last week, including concerns about environmental impacts.

Officials have 30 days to make a decision.

