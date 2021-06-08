West Virginia records revenue $152M over estimates in May

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Tax collections in West Virginia during the month of May flew past projections by $152.2 million.

The higher-than-expected revenue is considered to be a result of Tax Day moving from April to May and the infusion of $1,400 federal stimulus checks into the economy, the Huntington Herald-Dispatch reported. Tax collections in May totaled $491 million, 45% higher than estimates.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice also said last week a budget surplus has allowed the state to invest $150 million into highway projects. Justice said it would fund 702 miles (1,130 kilometers) of road paving and projects on 40 bridges across all 55 counties.

