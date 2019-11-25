West Virginia sportsmen groups oppose national park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
new river gorge national park.jpg

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (AP) — West Virginia sportsmen’s groups said they are not happy they could lose about 4,800 acres of hunting land if the New River Gorge National River is designated a national park and preserve.

The proposal by U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin would designate about 64,000 (25,900 hectares) acres as a national preserve, with hunting and fishing allowed.

The National Park area would consist of a little less than 8,000 acres, with hunting restricted. Some of that land already has hunting restrictions, but more than half does not.

West Virginia Wildlife Federation President Jerod Harmon said they will not support additional restrictions on hunters, anglers or trappers.

The senators said a National Park designation will boost tourism.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Frozen Princess Party held to celebrate new movie

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frozen Princess Party held to celebrate new movie"

Hinton preparing for small business Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hinton preparing for small business Saturday"

New Hope Church of the Nazarene feeds Hinton community

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hope Church of the Nazarene feeds Hinton community"

Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern West Virginia hold annual Angel Tree ceremony"

Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elementary students explains the meaning of Thanksgiving"

Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ghent Elementary students raise money for new playground"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News