West Virginia sportsmen groups oppose national park

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (AP) — West Virginia sportsmen’s groups said they are not happy they could lose about 4,800 acres of hunting land if the New River Gorge National River is designated a national park and preserve.

The proposal by U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin would designate about 64,000 (25,900 hectares) acres as a national preserve, with hunting and fishing allowed.

The National Park area would consist of a little less than 8,000 acres, with hunting restricted. Some of that land already has hunting restrictions, but more than half does not.

West Virginia Wildlife Federation President Jerod Harmon said they will not support additional restrictions on hunters, anglers or trappers.

The senators said a National Park designation will boost tourism.

