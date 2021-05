SUN HILL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police are investigating a body found in Wyoming County.

Investigators said they discovered it in the Sun Hill area on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Charleston. Troopers did not release further details, including the victim’s identity, but said they are still investigating.

