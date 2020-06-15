West Virginia State University building greenhouse for new agriculture courses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
education mgn generic

INSTITUTE, WV (AP) — West Virginia State University is building a greenhouse complex in Institute to accommodate the college’s new agricultural courses.

The school said last week it began demolishing dilapidated parts of a rehab center it owns to make way for the greenhouse. It will also renovate the still-inhabitable parts of the rehab center for future use.

The college is offering new programs focusing on agricultural economics, agribusiness and plant-soil science through a federally-funded scholarship program.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News