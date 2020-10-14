West Virginia Supreme Court hears governor’s residency case

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — An attorney for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice argues that in a residency requirement case that the state’s highest court shouldn’t be involved in deciding where the governor spends his nights.
Members of both parties at the statehouse have previously criticized the Republican billionaire for living in Lewisburg, about 100 miles from the capital in Charleston. A Democratic lawmaker brought a lawsuit that is now before the state Supreme Court.
Both sides have competing interpretations of the state Constitution’s clause that states the governor “shall reside at the seat of government.”
