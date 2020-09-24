West Virginia’s public health officer stresses importance of testing

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, West Virginia’s public health officer is urging everyone to stay ahead of the spread and get tested for the coronavirus.

Dr. Ayne Amjad said 40 percent of coronavirus cases across the country are spread through people who are asymptomatic. Since the virus can spread so easily, she is urging everyone, especially in small towns and communities, to take advantage of free testing sites.

“It takes a team of partners to set up these community-based testing events,” Amjad said. “Health departments, National Guard, local EMS crews, local fire departments… they all volunteer.”

Amjad said the state is trying to push chains, like Walgreens, and private practices to offer free testing for the public to stay ahead of the spread.