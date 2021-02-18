Winter weather cuts out power to hundreds of customers

(WVNS) — Ice, rain, and snow from the winter storm on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 is leaving Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) and MonPower customers in the dark.
Here are the latest numbers according to the outage maps from both companies as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday:
|Fayette
|100+
|Ravenseye
|Greenbrier
|0
|McDowell
|< 20
|Mercer
|1,400+
|Ceres, Green Valley, Athens, Princeton
|Monroe
|0
|Pocahontas
|0
|Raleigh
|400+
|Mabscott, East Beckley
|Summers
|< 5
|Tazewell
|100+
|West Graham, Shortt Gap
|Wyoming
|< 10