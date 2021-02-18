Winter weather cuts out power to hundreds of customers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
power outages_1537176236392.jpg.jpg

(WVNS) — Ice, rain, and snow from the winter storm on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 is leaving Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) and MonPower customers in the dark.

Here are the latest numbers according to the outage maps from both companies as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday:

Fayette100+Ravenseye
Greenbrier0
McDowell< 20
Mercer1,400+Ceres, Green Valley, Athens, Princeton
Monroe0
Pocahontas0
Raleigh400+Mabscott, East Beckley
Summers< 5
Tazewell100+West Graham, Shortt Gap
Wyoming< 10
Source: AEP, MonPower

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News
Untitled Document
StormTracker59 Meteorologists
Heidi Moore
Chief Meteorologist
Liam Healy
Meteorologist
Ann Lockard
Meteorologist

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News
StormTracker59