Woman injured, man arrested after shooting in Greenbrier County

SMITHERS, WV (WVNS) — A shooting in Fayette County led to a woman in the hospital and a man arrested on multiple charges.

Deputies and officers with the Smithers and Montgomery Police departments responded to a shooting at a home in Smithers around 4:42 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. When they arrived, investigators found a woman shot with a 9 mm handgun. She was taken to a local hospital for her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Law enforcement arrested Henry Chapman, who they said was prohibiting from possessing a gun due to a prior conviction. Investigators also found drugs inside the home.

Chapman is charged with Malicious Wounding, Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms. He is now in jail.