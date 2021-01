BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police are in need of the public’s help in finding a woman wanted on multiple charges.

Troopers are looking for Lora Jean Ayers, pictured above. They said she is wanted on multiple charges out of Raleigh County. Troopers believe she is possibly in the Beckley area with her boyfriend.

Those who know where she is are urged contact West Virginia State Police’s Beckley detachment at (304) 256-6700.