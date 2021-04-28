UPDATE: WV 92 in Greenbrier County reopened following single-vehicle accident

NEOLA, WV (WVNS) — 4/28/2021 9:25 a.m. UPDATE: Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management confirmed the section of West Virginia 92 is now reopened.

NEOLA, WV (WVNS) — 4/28/2021 9 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A single-vehicle accident left one person injured in Greenbrier County.

Dispatchers said the call for the wreck came in at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021. It happened on West Virginia 92 mile marker 21, which is in the Neola area.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Dispatchers confirmed one person was taken by White Sulphur Springs EMS to a nearby hospital. Greenbrier County deputies and firefighters from Anthony Creek and White Sulphur Springs were also at the scene.

As of 8:55 a.m., dispatchers said the road is still shut down until further notice.