UPDATE: WV 92 in Greenbrier County reopened following single-vehicle accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
accident mgn 2_1521026782787.jpg.jpg

NEOLA, WV (WVNS) — 4/28/2021 9:25 a.m. UPDATE: Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management confirmed the section of West Virginia 92 is now reopened.

NEOLA, WV (WVNS) — 4/28/2021 9 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A single-vehicle accident left one person injured in Greenbrier County.

Dispatchers said the call for the wreck came in at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021. It happened on West Virginia 92 mile marker 21, which is in the Neola area.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Dispatchers confirmed one person was taken by White Sulphur Springs EMS to a nearby hospital. Greenbrier County deputies and firefighters from Anthony Creek and White Sulphur Springs were also at the scene.

As of 8:55 a.m., dispatchers said the road is still shut down until further notice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News