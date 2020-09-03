WV DNR receives hundreds of bear complaints

BECKLEY, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has received hundreds of complaints about bear activity this year and says residents should remove food and other items that draw bears from outside their homes.

The agency says bears have been seen looking for food in backyards, suburban neighborhoods and busy cities. Officials advise taking down bird feeders, squirrel feeders and deer feeders and say to store livestock feed in bear-proof containers or inside a secure building. Other tips include not leaving pet food outside overnight, and keeping trash cans in a building until the morning of pickup.

