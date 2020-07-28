WVDOH to close Greenbrier County’s Spring Creek Bridge for repairs

RENICK, WV (WVNS) — A bridge in Greenbrier County will be closed for repairs.

Adrian Lusk, District 9 Bridge Engineer for the West Virginia Division of Highways, announced they will temporarily shut down Spring Creek Bridge throughout the month of August and into September.

Beginning August 10, 2020 at 8 a.m., crews will close County Route 219/2, known as Crane Road, for bridge repair work between mileposts 2.54 and 2.58. This section is 2.6 miles northwest of Renick at the intersection of county routes 5, 9, and 219/2. It will be closed until work is completed.

The road is scheduled to reopen before sunset Friday, September 4, depending on inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Detours for this section will be U.S. 219, and County Routes 9 and 219/2. Drivers are urged to take caution while traveling around the work zone.