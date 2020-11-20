Wyoming County Schools releases plan for Thanksgiving break, week after

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County Schools administrators laid out the itinerary for its students and faculty for the week of Thanksgiving and the following week.

No instruction of any kind will be done Nov. 23-27, 2020 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Students will return to remote learning Nov. 30 through Dec. 2, per Gov. Jim Justice’s executive order.

Administrators said the instruction format for Dec. 3-4 will be determined by the West Virginia Department of Education’s color coded metrics map come Nov. 28. If Wyoming County is gold, yellow, or green in the update, schools will return to in-person instruction. If the county is orange or red, students will continue learning remotely for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News