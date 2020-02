WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Recent rainfall forced one county’s school district to dismiss students early.

Wyoming County Schools announced high school students will be dismissed at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Elementary and middle schools will be let out later at 12 p.m. The Wyoming County Board of Education cited continued rain and possible high water issues for the early dismissal.

Parents with any questions are asked to contact their kid’s school.