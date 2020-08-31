YMCA of Southern WV reopens after four months of renovations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — After four long months, a newly renovated YMCA of Southern West Virginia reopened to its members Monday, August 31, 2020.

Since closing in March, the nonprofit completely remodeled the top floor with new equipment, new flooring, and an open space concept. When plans fell through for the new building, CEO Jay Rist said 90 percent of donors for the Y’s Capital Campaign were on board with renovating the existing facility on East Main Street in Beckley.

“We got those plans back while we were closed, and we were like, ‘Okay, you know what? We’re going from maintenance and cleaning, to absolute destruction,'” Rist said. “Our non-full-time folks that we have here did a great job. Our staff here is spectacular.”

Members, like WVU Tech junior Jake Allen, who walked in for the first time since the closure believed it was well worth the wait.

“I came in here and it looked a whole lot better,” Allen said. “Brand new equipment… It was really cool to get to use it.”

Mask wearing, social distancing, and a temperature check are required for entry. The Y’s Child Care and group classes are still happening, but with pandemic-related changes for safety.

