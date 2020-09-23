11 Monongalia County bars file suit against local, state officials claiming violations of civil rights during COVID-19 pandemic

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – Nearly a dozen bars in Morgantown are suing state and local officials claiming their civil rights were violated.

According to public documents, the suit was filed on September 21, 2020. The suit detailed Whisper Night Club and Lounge, Fat Daddy’s, Annex, Almost Heaven Bar and Grill, Baby Squirrels, Big Times, Crab Shack Caribba, Joe Mama’s, 4th and Goal, Mountain Mama’s, and Scorers filed against West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commissioner Frederic Wooton, The City of Morgantown and the Interim City Manager of Morgantown Emily Muzzarelli.

The lawsuit centers around the executive orders of the governor and the ordinances by the City of Morgantown limiting lawful activity are unenforceable.

The full lawsuit can be viewed here.