CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s First Lady is inviting students to participate in the 18th Annual Ornament Competition.

A press release from Cathy Justice says all K-12 students, “are encouraged to create a ‘Nutcracker’ themed ornament for the tree.”

It says the ornaments will be displayed at the Culture Center during the holiday season.

The four categories are broken up by grade: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Each group will have a winner that will be donated to the West Virginia State Museum for a permanent collection. The winner will also receive a gift card to help buy school supplies.

The ornaments will be unveiled at Joyful Night.

If you want to participate, students can mail their entries to:

Elizabeth Yeager

Department of Arts, Culture and History

The Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd. East

Charleston, WV 25305

Students should include contact information that includes their phone number, email, mailing address, teacher name, school and class.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The deadline is Nov. 18, 2022.