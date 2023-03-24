MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were arrested after an autopsy determined that meth intoxication contributed to the death of a two-year-old.

According to a criminal complaint against Brandy Eddy, 42, of Sutton, the child died on Dec. 3, 2020 in Monongalia County, and she and the child’s father, Jonathan Eddy, were in the home prior to their daughter’s death.

Jonathan Eddy Brandy Eddy

A copy of the child’s autopsy, which contained a toxicology report that found methamphetamine was in the child’s system at her time of death, was provided to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a copy of the child’s death certificate, which listed methamphetamine intoxication under “significant conditions contributing to death,” according to the complaint.

A warrant was issued for Brandy’s arrest on March 13, 2023, according to the complaint. It does not detail how the meth is believed to have gotten into the child’s system, or why the arrest happened more than two years after the incident.

12 News has reached out to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office to get more information about the case but has not yet heard back.

Brandy and Jonathan have both been charged with child neglect and were processed in the Central Regional Jail Wednesday evening. 12 News attempted to obtain Jonathan’s criminal complaint as well, but the Magistrate Court was not able to release it because he had not been arraigned as of Thursday afternoon.