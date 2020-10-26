2 staff members at William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital test positive for COVID-19

WESTON, W.Va. – Two staff members at William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Lewis County have tested positive for the coronavirus, according the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

DHHR officials confirmed the two positive cases among staff members at the hospital on Monday. Officials said that in regards to patients at the hospital, one patient who had previously tested positive has now tested negative, and another patient who tested positive was transferred to another facility.

The DHHR released the following statement in regards to Sharpe Hospital

“Sharpe Hospital is highly skilled and trained in proper infection control procedures and the use of Personal Protective Equipment, and follows the guidance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the WV Department of Health and Human Resources.



The COVID-19 pandemic presents unprecedented challenges. We appreciate each of the Sharpe employees for their continued diligence and their work to ensure the health and safety of patients and staff.”

Attempts by 12 News to reach out to Sharpe Hospital for comment on this situation have been unsuccessful.