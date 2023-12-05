ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — The holiday season is in full swing, and so are the Christmas events in Alderson.

It would not be Christmas without decorations. Businesses, people, or groups have adopted many of the lamp posts in Alderson, and they will be creatively decorated for the holidays. The decorations will remain for the rest of the year.

We are excited to offer all these wonderful opportunities to celebrate the season. Thanks to all those whose sponsorships and hard work made these events possible. Don Sutherland | Alderson Main Street President

The Old Greenbrier Baptist Church will have a live nativity on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

The Annual Christmas Tea, a very cherished Alderson tradition, returns on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. where musicians Leah and Roger Trent will have seasonal music while guests enjoy hot tea, scones, sandwiches, and sweets. Tickets for this event are only available at the Alderson Artisan’s Gallery on Railroad Avenue. Call or visit to check availability for the event.

There will be a holiday home and business decorating contest sponsored by Alderson Main Street. Businesses and houses within town limits will be viewed on Monday, December 11, 2023 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Participating homes and businesses are requested to turn on their lights and decorations at this time.

The judges will choose home decoration winners in multiple categories including Spirit of Christmas; Children’s Fantasy; Gem of the Hills; Old Fashioned Christmas; and Best Nativity. Winning businesses will be split into two categories: small and large.

Registration for the contest is not necessary, and judges will go to every street that is within the town limits. Contest winners will get a certificate and temporary yard sign showing that they are a contest winner, and will be announced by Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on the Alderson Main Street Facebook page, and signs will be collected after Christmas.

Alderson Christmas Event- Joyce Mott and Phil Mershon- First Place Spirit of Christmas award-2022

Alderson Christmas Event- LisaMarie Cropper and Stella Grace- First Place Old Fashioned Christmas-2022

Alderson Christmas Event- Riverview Motel, Teri James- First Place Large Business-2022

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Community Christmas Cantata will be at the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m., and will be followed by social time in the Fellowship Hall. Dell Wood will be directing, accompanied by Nancy Wood, this event will have holiday music that everyone can enjoy.

Rounding out the holiday season, there will be a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve at 7:00 p.m. sponsored by Alderson Main Street, the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department, and the James F. B. Peyton Foundation. The Alderson Memorial Bridge can offer the best views for the fireworks. Hot dogs, drinks, and more will be available from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Morgan Meadows Farm Store in the Renaissance Building at the Greenbrier end of the bridge.